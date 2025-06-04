Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $507,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 196.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 777,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,436.10. This trade represents a 6.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.04%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

