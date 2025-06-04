Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,463 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 4,789.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

