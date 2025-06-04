Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 801.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,841 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,537,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.