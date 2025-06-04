Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 801.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,841 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,537,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
