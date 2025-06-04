Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $382,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 161,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of KIND stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $598.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at $460,005.40. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nextdoor

About Nextdoor

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.