Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $394,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

In related news, Director J Steven Roy purchased 5,001 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,112.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,799.42. The trade was a 24.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $483.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

