Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $399,000 in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 463,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56. Integra Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

