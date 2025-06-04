Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $437,000 in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Lands’ End at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lands’ End by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lands’ End by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lands’ End by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lands’ End by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

LE opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.74. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $441.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

