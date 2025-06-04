Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $482,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BigCommerce by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff acquired 177,158 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

