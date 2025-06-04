Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $496,000 in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Business First Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 245,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 623,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 328,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFST. Stephens decreased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,086 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $25,759.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,254.20. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $700.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

