Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IonQ were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IonQ alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 1,310.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IonQ by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William F. Scannell purchased 93,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. This represents a 221.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.