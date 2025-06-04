Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 172,405 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,057,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

