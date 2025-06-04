Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $403,000 Investment in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 941.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $503.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.97. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.52.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.