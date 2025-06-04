Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $465,000 Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in AtriCure by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,512. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATRC stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

