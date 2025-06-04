Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $506,000 Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 827.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. B. Riley cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

CODI opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $522.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.13%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

