Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Accolade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Accolade by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Accolade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Accolade by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accolade by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Accolade by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

ACCD opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $575.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.03 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

