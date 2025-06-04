Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BELFB opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

BELFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

