Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Joiner III acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $92,311.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,150 shares in the company, valued at $92,311.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 3.3%

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

CBAN opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

