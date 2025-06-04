Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Couchbase by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Couchbase by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 898,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 98,061 shares during the last quarter. Maytree Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

