Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 508.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Amplify Energy worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMPY shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Deborah G. Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at $256,518.54. The trade was a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Snyder acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,233.28. This represents a 29.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.