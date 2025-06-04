Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 225.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,636 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 646,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 296,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 328,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 217,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 3.5%

VMD opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%.

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.