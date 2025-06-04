Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,498.72. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $161,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

