Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $288.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

