Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,120 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Village Super Market worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.49. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,987.59. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $34,146.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,305.48. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,843 shares of company stock worth $320,011. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

