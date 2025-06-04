Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 632 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 337,996 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,122,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NMI by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NMI Stock Up 0.2%

NMIH stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,651.10. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,017 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.