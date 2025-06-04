Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $412,000 Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 83,297 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMSF stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $898.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

