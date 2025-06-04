Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $456,000 Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAND. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 200,387 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bandwidth by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 133,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bandwidth by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 112,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 92,915 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 88,198 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $72,335.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,964 shares in the company, valued at $100,769.08. The trade was a 41.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $33,758.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,220 shares in the company, valued at $871,383.40. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,676 shares of company stock worth $355,922 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.88. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Bandwidth

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

