Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

The Pennant Group stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,275 shares in the company, valued at $892,204.25. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

