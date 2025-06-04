Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 140,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 96,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,516 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

