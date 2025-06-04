Manchester United (MANU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Manchester United stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

