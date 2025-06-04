Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Raised to $7.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $7.20 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.25 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

