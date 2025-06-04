Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) Insider Sells £200,000 in Stock

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) insider Tim Livesey sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £200,000 ($270,379.88).

Metals Exploration Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of LON:MTL opened at GBX 8.72 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.21. Metals Exploration plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £282.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.19.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration Plc is a gold producer in the Philippines. It is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold Project located in the Northern Philippines.

