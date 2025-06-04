Millennium Management LLC Buys 209,117 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 999.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 274,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,305,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 856,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Lufax Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE LU opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

