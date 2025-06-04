Mizuho Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $15.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.00 million, a P/E ratio of -91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.43. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,874 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,906,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 160,739 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,115,861 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

