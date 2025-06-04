Mizuho Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $13.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Sunrun Trading Up 16.0%

Shares of RUN opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $210,267.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,305.10. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,540 shares of company stock valued at $595,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Sunrun by 593.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after buying an additional 10,294,947 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after buying an additional 4,516,793 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after buying an additional 3,699,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,022,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

