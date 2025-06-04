Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday,RTT News reports.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Trading Up 2.8%

MRNA opened at $27.81 on Monday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $158.82. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Moderna by 53.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.