Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Update

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Montana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

