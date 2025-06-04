Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Update

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Montana Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Montana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.17.
About Montana Technologies
