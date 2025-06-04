Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Damien Caby Sells 15,016 Shares

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Damien Caby sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £31,833.92 ($43,036.26).

Shares of LON MGAM opened at GBX 215 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.81. The company has a market capitalization of £606.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 1 year low of GBX 171.20 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 347 ($4.69).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.33) to GBX 265 ($3.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

