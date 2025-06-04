Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Richard Armitage Sells 26,348 Shares

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Armitage sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.87), for a total value of £55,857.76 ($75,514.07).

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of MGAM stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £606.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.81. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 1 year low of GBX 171.20 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 347 ($4.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.33) to GBX 265 ($3.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

