Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

