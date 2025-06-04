Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

