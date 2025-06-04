Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $84.24 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 256616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,616 shares of company stock worth $1,813,598. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,037,000 after purchasing an additional 403,248 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,115,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,487,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

