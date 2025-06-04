Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $9.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NMRA opened at $0.74 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $120.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.96.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

