Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $125.00 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,089,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

