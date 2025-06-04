Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXT. Fox Advisors lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $57.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,825. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,790 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,460.90. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,898 shares of company stock worth $7,348,516 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,721,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nextracker by 56.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nextracker by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nextracker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

