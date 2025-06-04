Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,208 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBBN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,049.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 819,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 748,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,314,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 302,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 295,524 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,802,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266,580 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 675,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 258,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

RBBN opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $674.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.