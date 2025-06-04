Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth $17,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,601 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,564,000 after acquiring an additional 182,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 468,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 172,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 139,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $111,005.52. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $511,619.34. This represents a 27.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $450,212.58. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,766 shares of company stock worth $572,402. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of REYN stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.