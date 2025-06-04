Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,045 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 46,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $716.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

