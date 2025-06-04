Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 74,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 138,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 144,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 147,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

