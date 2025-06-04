Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 74,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 138,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
