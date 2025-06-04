NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.31. The company has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

