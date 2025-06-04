Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,468.20. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ODC opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.